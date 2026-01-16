Is X (formerly twitter) down? Users report major service disruptions across the globe

Elon Musk’s X platform, once known as Twitter, is reportedly down, with users reporting widespread issues. DownDetector shows a major surge in reports starting around 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Friday, January 16.

There were more than 41,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:35 a.m. ET in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.

X (formerly Twitter) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.