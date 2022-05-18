Twitter rolls out Super Follows Spaces for creators

Twitter announced it is rolling out a feature called Super Follows Spaces which will allow the creator to converse with their super subscribers.

The Super Follows Spaces will allow creators to “offer an extra layer of conversation to their biggest supporters.”

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022



It is pertinent to mention that Android and iOS users to communicate in Super Follows Spaces. Those who are on the web platform can join and listen but won’t be able to speak.

A Twitter user can launch the Super Follows Space by choosing the “Only Super Followers can join” button when launching a new Space.

A user, who is not a super follower, can see the Space but will not be able to access it unless they subscribe.

It is pertinent to mention that the tool is not the only way for hosting special Spaces. Earlier, they launched the Ticketed Spaces feature, a platform which allows the users to listen to their Space at prices ranging from $1 and $999.

They could pick the number of tickets to be sold.

Super Follows, which was announced in February 2021, provides an opportunity for users to listen to their special content by paying monthly subscription fees. It is being tested for iOS in the United States.

The accounts, that meet the criteria, will be can charge $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 as monthly charges.

