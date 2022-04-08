Twitter testing ‘unmention’ feature to avoid unwanted conversations

Twitter is testing a new feature that would let users ‘unmention’ themselves from tweets to avoid being involved in unwanted conversations.

The rumoured ‘unmention’ feature has been one of the most requested by users tagged in unwanted posts regularly.

The feature is still experimental phase and accessible to Twitter users on the website only, but it could shortly be released on the mobile application.

The concept was first unveiled by Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi in July 2021. He tweeted saying ‘sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don’t.’

Twitter has recently launched a range of features aimed at improving privacy and protection for users.

It is to be noted that the user’s name will not be removed from the tweet, but the feature will block notifications about that conversation and disallow users to mention you any further in that particular constitution.

‘I want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don’t want to be involved in,’ Camozzi said.

He added ‘Just pick ‘Unmention yourself from this conversation from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed.’

The Twitter official explained ‘Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again.’

