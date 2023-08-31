Twitter to get video and audio calls

The owner of X – formerly known as Twitter – Elon Musk in his recent tweet hinted at launching a new feature, that allows users to launch video and audio calls through the social media application.

Elon Musk in his recent tweet, listed some of the feature’s attributes and said that the new feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, he wrote, there will be no phone number needed to use the feature.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

However, the official date for launching the new feature is yet to be announced, meanwhile, the company’s designer shared some screenshots of the video and audio calling feature in action back in July.

In the screenshot, the audio and video call options are added in the top left of the Direct Message (DM) screen.

Furthermore, its is not been confirmed that weither this feature will only be available for Blue subscribers.