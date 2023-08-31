30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

Twitter to get video and audio calls

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The owner of X – formerly known as Twitter – Elon Musk in his recent tweet hinted at launching a new feature, that allows users to launch video and audio calls through the social media application.

Elon Musk in his recent tweet, listed some of the feature’s attributes and said that the new feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, he wrote, there will be no phone number needed to use the feature.

However, the official date for launching the new feature is yet to be announced, meanwhile, the company’s designer shared some screenshots of the video and audio calling feature in action back in July.

In the screenshot, the audio and video call options are added in the top left of the Direct Message (DM) screen.

Furthermore, its is not been confirmed that weither this feature will only be available for Blue subscribers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.