Twitter’s edit tweet feature may keep record of your originals tweets

The upcoming edit tweet update by Twitter will reportedly keep track of previous versions of the edited tweet, The Verge reported.

According to details, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has said that Twitter’s upcoming edit button could leave a digital trace of your tweet’s history.

Wong tweeted saying that the edit function by Twitter might create an entirely new tweet when a user edits a tweet, which means that Twitter can keep track of older versions of your edited tweets.

She said, “Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit.”

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

However, the appearance and specifics of the new feature are still unclear to users. But, Twitter might keep a way to keep track of edited tweets to address concerns over potential abuse of the feature, as some critics believe it could be used to alter the public record and mislead users.

