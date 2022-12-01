Two abductees recovered by police after gunfight with bandits

SHIKARPUR: Two persons who had been abducted by bandits 15 days ago were recovered by Shikarpur police after a gunfight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shikarpur told the media that two abducted citizens were recovered from bandits after a gunfight in the vicinity of the Napar Kot police station. He said that the bandits were transporting the abductees to another location when police raided on a tip-off.

The bandits opened fire at the cops, however, they fled from the scene after police retaliation, leaving behind the abducted citizens.

Earlier in November, in a joint operation, Karachi police and Sindh Rangers had safely recovered the two abducted children from the Chaukundi Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

According to the details, Shah Faisal police and Sindh Rangers had conducted a joint targeted operation and arrested four abductors who kidnapped two minor children for ransom from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

During the operation, police also recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused’s possession. Cases are also registered against the accused at the Shah Faisal police station.

