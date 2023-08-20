Two Afghan citizens nabbed for making ‘fake medical documents’

KHYBER: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three men including two Afghan citizens for allegedly issuing ‘fake medical documents’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the FIA, the arrested men were involved in making fake documents by using the name of Afghan Friendship Hospital to refer people for medical cases.

During the raid, the FIA officials also recovered different stamp cards from their shop.

Earlier in the month, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested an individual for his alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business.

The accused was found to have connections with an international network engaged in illicit money exchange operations, according to FIA officials.

During the operation in Peshawar, crucial evidence pointing to international contacts was seized from the suspect’s mobile device. This evidence is expected to shed light on the extent of the accused’s involvement in the illegal currency exchange network.

The arrested individual, identified as Zahir Shah, was found to be conducting money-changing operations without a proper license, a violation of regulatory requirements.

Further complicating matters, the raid led to the recovery of a substantial amount of Rs two million from the accused’s possession.

Authorities expressed dissatisfaction with Zahir Shah’s explanations regarding the origin and purpose of the currency found in his possession, raising additional suspicions regarding his activities.

The investigation had also recovered several receipts related to Hawala and Hundi suggesting a potential code or reference used within the illegal currency exchange network.