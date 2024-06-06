Two Afghans arrested for attempting to obtain Pakistani passports

KARACHI: In a significant crackdown, two Afghan nationals were arrested for attempting to fraudulently obtain Pakistani passports in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Director General (DG) Passport, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, disclosed that the two Afghan nationals were arrested who were accused of infiltrating a local family and acquired Pakistani Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Qazi asserted that the arrested accused was facilitated by a man, named Bahram Brohi, who allegedly aid the illegal process.

The DG Passport revealed that Afghan residents had been arrived at Qamber Shahdadkot passport office to obtain the Pakistani passports.

The suspicious activities of the accused were detected by the vigilant passport office staff, who subsequently detained the suspects.