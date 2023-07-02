Two army personnel martyred in Hoshab gunbattle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two army personnel embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Hoshab, Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, two army personnel Major Saqib Hussain and Naek Baqir Ali Bahadri martyred and one sepoy sustained injuries when the terrorists attacked the Combat Patrol party.

The army media wing said that 31-year-old Major Saqib Hussain hailing from district Sangarh Sindh has left behind parents and wife whereas 26-year-old Naek Baqir Ali was from district Dadu and he left behind a three-year-old daughter and wife.

Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve, the ISPR added.

Earlier yesterday, three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the security forces carried out an intelligence operation in D I Khan and three terrorist were gunned down in the exchange of fire.

The armed force media wing said the killed terrorists were involved in the killing of five police personnel and other anti-state activities.

Arms, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the operation, the statement added.