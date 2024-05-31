web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two arrested for robbing sacrificial goats in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday arrested two individuals accused of stealing goats at gun point in Samanabad area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations, Imran Kishore, claimed to have arrested two individuals, identified as Zameer Ali and Aamir, allegedly involved in the incident of stealing two goats on gun point from Samanabad area.

As planned by the mastermind, Zameer Ali, the accused first robbed a car and later steal two goats from a kid on gun point and fled after abandoning the robbed car in Shera Kot area of Lahore.

In a statement, the DIG operations stated that the arrested individuals confessed to more than 10 robbery incidents while further investigation in underway.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.