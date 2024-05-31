Two arrested for robbing sacrificial goats in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday arrested two individuals accused of stealing goats at gun point in Samanabad area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations, Imran Kishore, claimed to have arrested two individuals, identified as Zameer Ali and Aamir, allegedly involved in the incident of stealing two goats on gun point from Samanabad area.

As planned by the mastermind, Zameer Ali, the accused first robbed a car and later steal two goats from a kid on gun point and fled after abandoning the robbed car in Shera Kot area of Lahore.

In a statement, the DIG operations stated that the arrested individuals confessed to more than 10 robbery incidents while further investigation in underway.