Two arrested under Animal Act 1890 in Punjab

Lahore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two people under Punjab Animal Act 1890, ARY News reported.

According to FIR registered under the Punjab Animal Act 1890, a man named Yaseen was running a ‘dawakhana’ in Lahore and during a raid dead and alive wild animals were found. The FIR further stated that the wild animals were being used for illegal means.

During the raid, Hakeem Yaseen fled the scene, while his two accomplices Ramzan and Naseer were taken into custody.

Read more: Factory sealed in Punjab for making cooking oil from animals’ fat, offal

Raids are being conducted for the arrest of Yaseen, the police said.

Earlier, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) along with ARY News team conducted a raid at a factory in Kot Abdul Malik city of Sheikhupura district and confiscated a huge cache of contaminated cooking oil extracted from animals’ fat and offal.