Two bandits, injured, arrested in shootout with Kandhkot police

KANDHKOT: Two bandits were injured and arrested in a shootout between bandits and police here, while a police officer also injured in the incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police reached during robbery from motorbike riders in Kandhkot A-section police jurisdiction. Two injured robbers were arrested after a shootout that continued for two hours. Another robber escaped from the scene.

SHO B-section police station also injured in firing and admitted at Civil Hospital Kandhkot.

Police has initiated search to arrest the fleeing robber.

A joint anti-bandit operation of police and rangers has been underway in katcha area.

The law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 34 persons for facilitation in murder of a schoolteacher. The operation has been underway in Tangwani, Jamal and Shabbirabad police stations jurisdiction. A case of police encounter has been registered against 21 suspects.

Seven more suspects were detained during the operation and three motorbikes were recovered from their homes.

Rangers’ personnel with armored carriers and sophisticated machinery also taking part in the operation.

SSP Kashmore Bashir Brohi has said that the joint operation will be continued till arrest or killing of the culprits involved in the murder.

A schoolteacher Allah Rakhyo, was shot dead while resisting robbery in Kandhkot.