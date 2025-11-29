Two blasts rock Quetta, no losses of life

QUETTA: Two loud blasts near a police post in Quetta rocked the area on Saturday with no losses of life reported.

According to police two explosions occurred near a police post in quick succession at Quetta’s Qambrani Road Angoori Bagh area this morning without any losses of life.

“The first blast near the police checkpoint, happened by detonating an IED,” police officials said. “The next blast happened in a motorbike parked near the bomb disposal squad (BDS) vehicle, which was inspecting the site of the explosion”.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area after the incident.

The bomb disposal squad and the CTD officials collecting evidence from the crime scene, police said.