Two Bodies Found in Car in Narowal; Foul Play Suspected

NAROWAL: The bodies of a young woman and man were found in a car within the limits of the Saddar police station in Narowal on Sunday, police said, as reported by ARY News.

According to the police, area residents informed them about a smell coming from the vehicle.

The police added that the man and woman had been missing since Thursday, but their families had not registered a missing person report with the police.

“We suspect the young man and woman were murdered for attempting to marry after falling in love,” the police said.

Earlier in the day, a body of a medical student from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) was recovered from a hostel room on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abdullah Soomro, a fourth-year MBBS student, who was found dead in his hostel room.

DSP Kotri stated that initial investigations suggest the incident appears to be a case of suicide, though further inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

In a separate incident of the same nature, a student was found dead at a private hostel in Peshawar, in yet another mysterious death of a student in the country.

According to police, the student was found dead in a private hostel and they have registered a case into the incident. “We have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of death,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple incidents of students committing suicide have occurred and recently, a student hailing from Lahore committed suicide with police claiming that the boy was upset over his performance in the examination.

According to police, the 18-year-old student committed suicide at his home after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Lahore’s Sundar area.

They said the boy, whose identity is unknown, was dishearted over his performance in the exam after he found the paper was difficult for him to solve.