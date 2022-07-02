Two booked for torturing polio workers in Karachi

KARACHI: Police registered a case against two suspects who were allegedly involved in torturing polio workers in Karachi’s Frere area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two suspects including a nominated person were booked for allegedly torturing two polio workers including a woman in the Frere area of Karachi on Saturday evening.

The case was lodged on the complaint of a polio communication officer who was subjected to torture. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that two men misbehaved and tortured the anti-polio vaccination team, whereas, the accused also beat a woman polio worker.

It added that the mobile phones of the polio workers were also snatched. After the registration of a case, police launched manhunt for the suspects.

Earlier on June 28, two policemen and a polio worker were killed as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The polio team was targeted in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Following the incident, the anti-polio drive had been suspended as all the polio teams were called off from the North Waziristan district.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel had strongly condemned the attack on polio teams and paid rich tribute to the security forces and anti-polio workers for laying their lives for the future of the nation.

The minister had also extended his condolence to the bereaved families and said the government will achieve the target of making Pakistan, a polio-free country despite all the challenges.

