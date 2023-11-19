Two burnt alive as truck catches fire in Sindh

THARPARKAR: Two individuals were reportedly burnt to death after a truck overturned and caught fire on Diplo Nokot Road near Sindh’s Tharparkar village, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a loader truck of a private contractor company – working in Thar – was transporting the roller which was overturned while taking a turn on Diplo Nokot Road near Sindh’s Tharparkar village.

The two individuals – identified as Rajab and Shakeel Pathan, residents of Hyderabad – who were present in the truck also caught fire and died on the spot as the local residence failed to extinguish the fire.

Sources within the company stated that the roller was transported from one site to another site during which the accident occurred.

According to the local Station House Officer (SHO), initially, it was suspected that three persons were trapped in the vehicle as the bodies were completely burned while the company confirmed that there were only two persons present in the vehicle.