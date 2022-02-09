Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Two caught supplying dead animals’ meat to Charsaddah from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday foiled a bid to supply dead animals’ meat to Charsaddah from Peshawar, KP, ARY News reported. 

A team of Food Safety Authority KP intercepted a vehicle carrying meat of dead animals at Toll Plaza, Peshawar Motorway. The meat was being supplied to Charsaddah, the FSA said and added that the recovered meat was disposed off.

Two people have been taken into custody,w hile further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 7, a man had been arrested in the act of supplying meat from dead animals to restaurants and hotels in Chiniot district of Punjab.

According to the local police, the man had been arrested red-handed during a raid in the city.

Officials from the provincial livestock department declared the seized meat harmful for human consumption after the examination.

