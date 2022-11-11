Two children ‘abducted for ransom’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Two children aged 3 and 8 were abducted for ransom by unidentified persons from Shah Faisal Colony of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that two children were abducted for ransom from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony. The abductors have demanded Rs50 million ransom from the father via a telephone call, they added.

Police added that the father of the abducted children runs a commercial kitchen in the same area. Police and other institutions commenced an investigation into the incident.

In October, the college girl had been abducted from Faisalabad for Rs200 million who was later recovered by the police. The kidnapper had made acquaintance with the girl through social media.

Police had said that the college girl Minahil has been recovered from Narang Mandi Faisalabad. The alleged kidnapper, Abrar, was arrested and charged with abduction in a case filed by the girl’s father.

The kidnapper Abrar and Minahil got into touch via social media, the police told. The girl was abducted from outside her college on October 13. The police are conducting raids to arrest Abrar’s alias Tayyab.

