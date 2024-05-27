Two children burnt to death in DI Khan house fire

DI KHAN: In a horrific incident, two children burnt to death while five others sustained injuries in DI Khan house fire, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred at Imamia Gate DI Khan where a fire erupted inside a house leaving two dead and five others injured.

According to rescue officials, the dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

In a separate incident, four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Lahore.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in a houseroom located in the Baba Azam area of Lahore. As a result, four minor children named Noor Fatima, Eman Fatima, Ismail and Ibrahim lost their lives.

READ: Four children burnt to death in Lahore house fire

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The rescue sources said the fire erupted in a home from gas stove.

Earlier in January, last year, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.