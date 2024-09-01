Two children die after falling into well in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Garden West area, where two children and a young man lost their lives after falling into a well near Fawara Chowk, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the children, aged between 10 and 12 identified as Badar and Talha, were playing cricket when they accidentally fell into the well.

A young man, who attempted to rescue the children, was also trapped inside the well.

However, upon receiving information about the incident, the area police and other rescue officials rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped individual and children.

The rescue operation faced significant challenges due to the lack of oxygen in the well. Rescue workers had to descend into the well equipped with oxygen masks and cylinders to carry out their efforts.

However, despite their best efforts, all the three trapped individuals lost their lives.

The rescue officials recovered the bodies of the two children and the young man from the well.