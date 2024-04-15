Two children died as roof collapses due to rain in KP

As many as two kids lost their lives while three others sustained injuries after the roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of a house – located in Sankhu Village in the Lower Dir district – collapsed claiming the lives of two minors, and leaving three others injured.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The rescue sources further added that the nine cattle also died in the roof collapse.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the people from the rain in Lower Dir has risen to seven.

Earlier this month, Seven persons have died in lightning strikes, roof collapse and other rain-related incidents in most of Balochistan districts including Quetta.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in over 25 districts of Balochistan on third day of the wet spell in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that 15 houses were damaged in Pishin during rainfall.

“The roads of Hanna Orak and Chashma Achozai, which were closed by flash floods, have been restored”, PDMA stated.

“The water flowing at Pinjra Pull point in Bolan Pass,” PDMA said.

The disaster management authority has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. It said that the vehicles stranded in flooding at Chashma Achozai, have been rescued.

PDMA said that dozens of people have also been rescued in Pishin.

One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu and Khuzdar yesterday.