Two children injured in stray dog attack in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two children were injured in a dog attack in the Manghopir area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue services.

The incident occurred near Ramzan Goth, where stray dogs attacked two minor girls, leaving them seriously injured. The victims—three-year-old Jameela and eight-year-old Hina—were immediately taken to the hospital.

Rising Rabies Cases in Sindh

Dog bites and rabies cases have been on the rise in Sindh, particularly in Karachi. Earlier this week, the city reported two deaths from rabies, bringing the provincial total to six in 2026.

The victims included 75-year-old Naimat Gul from Lyari and 10-year-old Lata from Mirpurkhas, who were admitted to the Jinnah Hospital and the Indus Hospital, respectively. Both passed away within 24 hours of admission.

Rabies Awareness and Prevention

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and can cause encephalitis, paralysis, and death if untreated. It is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected dog or other animal.

Experts stressed that rabies is preventable with prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which includes thorough wound washing, a course of human rabies vaccine, and, when necessary, rabies immunoglobulins (RIG).

So far in 2026, the Indus Hospital alone has treated over 3,000 dog bite cases and recorded four confirmed rabies cases. Health authorities have urged the public to seek immediate medical attention following any dog bite to reduce the risk of infection.

Earlier, a police personnel deputed to safeguard polio workers was injured in a dog attack in the Quaidabad area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Aftab Gohar, in-charge of the Dog Bite Clinic at Indus Hospital, stated that the victim is 21 years old and sustained “Grade 2” wounds in the attack. The policeman has since been administered the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).

The clinic in-charge noted a troubling trend, stating: “Whenever a polio campaign is launched, we see polio volunteers reporting to our facility after falling victim to dog bites.”