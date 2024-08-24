Two children killed, 12 injured in Pishin blast

PISHIN: At least two children were killed while 12 others sustained injuries on Saturday after an explosion occurred near Surkhab Chowk in Balochistan’s Pishin district, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting police.

The injured, including policemen, were shifted to the hospital, said police.

The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, the police official said, adding that as a result, three vehicles were damaged.

Soon after the blast, the Counter-Terrorism Department and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the incident site to collect evidence for investigation.

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the terrorist incident in Pishin.

The spokesperson directed the provincial health department to provide the best medical facilities to those injured in the blast.

In February this year, at least 14 people had been killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad, the bomb reportedly planted on a motorbike exploded near the election office of PB-47 Independent candidate Asfandiyar Kakar and claimed the lives of 14 people whereas 30 others sustained injuries.