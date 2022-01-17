Two children killed in Swat after mistaking grenade for toy

SWAT: At least two children were killed and one injured when a grenade they were playing with went off in the Nemakai village of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Police, the children found the grenade in the fields and brought it home and started playing with it, which led to its explosion.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Read: Child dies, two hurt in Quetta grenade attack

Earlier in January 2021, a similar incident had been reported in Peshawar where two children had been killed after the hand grenade they were playing with went off.

According to rescue officials, three other persons got injured as a result of the explosion. The incident took place in Zangali area.

Comments