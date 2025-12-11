Two confirmed and a suspect case of Mpox reported in Lahore

LAHORE: Two confirmed cases of monkeypox and a patient with symptoms of the viral disease have been reported at Lahore’s Meo Hospital, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The monkeypox symptoms have been confirmed in two patients namely Safdar and Abu Sufyan, sources said.

A woman patient visited the hospital for checkup also found to have symptoms of the disease and required tests have been conducted to confirm the infection.

“All three patients have been kept at the isolation ward of Meo Hospital”.

It is to be mentioned here that in last three weeks four patients of monkeypox have been reported at Lahore’s Meo Hospital.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) sources in August stated that 15 cases of the monkeypox were reported in Pakistan since the disease was declared a global health emergency in August 2024.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between two to four weeks.