Two cops among three martyred in Khyber firing

KHYBER: In a tragic incident, three embraced martyrdom including two cops in firing at police near Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the incident occurred in the premises of Landi Kotal where unknown assailants opened firing on police near Charwazgai post.

The police spokesperson said that the firing resulted in the killing of two cops identified as Alamzeb and Sher Alam, where one passerby also died and two others sustained injuries.

Earlier, a firing exchange occurred between the Railway Police and porters at Mardan Railway Station resulting in the martyrdom of two police constables and injuring one.

Four porters were also injured in the exchange of fire, and several others were arrested.

Related: SP martyred, two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO

According to police, the incident took place due to a dispute over the lease at the railway station. The railway authorities had sealed the mall yesterday, leading to tensions between the two groups.

In a separate incident, a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area, police said.

The encounter erupted as law enforcement agencies engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, adding that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.