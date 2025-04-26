Two cops arrested for official arms, munitions theft

KARACHI: Two policemen have been arrested over stealing official weapons and munitions after intelligence report, Counter Terrorism Department top official said on Saturday.

In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khatab has said that two cops were arrested in a raid near Tariq Road Jheel Park over involvement in theft of official weapons and bullets after secret report of the intelligence wing.

The arms trafficking monitoring desk recovered large haul of illegal and official ammunition from the arrested police constables, CTD official said. “The rogue policemen have been identified as Abdul Qadir Memon and Awais Ahmed alias Boxer,” police official said.

The accused were recruited as police constables in year 2023. “They were involved in the illegal arms dealing since their recruitment in department,” Raja Umar Khatab said.

“Arrested constable Abdul Qadir was posted at Meethadar police station, while Awais was posted at Shaheen Force Keamari,” police official said.

Policeman Awais during his duty at Madina Colony police station stolen three official pistols and sold to Abdul Qadir, in-charge CTD said. “Abdul Qadir when on duty stolen dozens of klashnikov and 9MM rounds”.

“The accused have been linked with arms dealers Bakht Taj and Sarzameen, who have been based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” CTD official said.

Arrested policemen were also bringing munitions from KP to sell here. “The accused are being further investigated,” CTD in-charge said.