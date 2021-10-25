Two cops sentenced to death in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi awarded death sentences to two cops over their role in the murder of a youngster Intezar Ahmed in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of the city by an ACLC team, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the verdict, the court awarded death sentences to two cops besides also giving life sentences to Inspector Tariq Rahim and other accomplices in the murder case.

The ATC also announced an Rs200,000 fine against five convicts and ordered to release a cop, Ghulam Abbas, over lack of evidence.

On January 14, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel shot dead Intezar in the Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of the city.

Two different versions of the account emerged after the incident when police earlier claimed that the youth was killed by unidentified armed assailants on a motorcycle.

However, later it was disclosed that the personnel of law enforcement agencies opened fire upon his vehicle after he did not stop his car on their signal.

The slain youth was the only son of his father and recently came back from Malaysia.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on request of Ishtiaq Ahmed, father of Intizar Ahmed who was killed in a fire incident on January 13, 2018, at Seaview, constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the murder case.

SHO of ACLC police station Inspector Tariq Mehmood, Inspector Azhar Ahsan Rizvi, head constables Ghulam Abbas and Shahid, constables Fawad Khan and three others were booked in the case initially by police.

