Two cops, three others arrested in Karachi for short-term kidnapping

KARACHI: Two cops along with five accused on Friday were taken into custody by Karachi police over their involvement in short-term kidnapping for ransom in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Tipu Sultan police stopped a suspicious vehicle and a motorcycle near the city’s Lal Kothi stop and found an abductee named Rahib Hussain.

SP Farooq Bijarani said that during the initial integration the cops said they are associated with the federal investigation agency. The arrested cop Malik Arbaz is working at CIA centre Saddar while Zeeshan Shah is working at the East Headquarters.

Bijrani said that Rahib was abducted from a call centre located in DHA area of the city, the cops withdrew Rs50,000 from the account of Rahib through ATM card and asked for Rs 2 million ransom for his release.

Cash, weapons and two mobile phones have been recovered from the cops. Further investigation into the matter was underway, said SP Baijarani.

Earlier this year, a scrap dealer was allegedly kidnapped for a short period by some police officials in the Sachal area of Karachi.

A video had also surfaced that showed that the four cops including two uniformed and two plain-clothed officials armed with government weapons used a police van to kidnap the scrap dealer, Muhammad Bilal, to demand ransom.