Two cops wounded in grenade attack at Kurram police station

KURRAM: Two policemen were wounded in a grenade attack carried out by terrorists at Sadda police station in Kurram district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that the terrorists have hurled a hand grenade at Sadda police station in Kurram. Two policemen were injured in the grenade blast. The wounded cops included Ishaq and Anwar who have been shifted to the hospital.

According to the DSP Sadda, two suspects have been arrested over the suspicion of the grenade attack.

Earlier on April 21, three policemen had been martyred in a fierce gun attack by unidentified armed men at Bara Ajab Talab check post in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Police had said that an attacker was also killed in retaliation after a check post came under attack from the assailants.

Police added that another cop and two citizens have also sustained injuries in the gun attack.

Earlier in the month, five policemen had been martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops had been martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists had fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists had managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

