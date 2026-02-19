Two Countries to Start Ramadan on February 20

Ramadan has already begun in most parts of the world from February 18 and 19. However, two countries will start the holy month on February 20 after the moon was not sighted locally on the evening of February 18, which marked the 29th of Sha’ban.

Religious authorities in New Zealand and Fiji said Sha’ban will be completed with 30 days on February 19, making Friday, February 20 the first day of Ramadan in both countries.

In their statements, the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand and the Fiji Muslim League also noted that astronomical assessments indicated the crescent was unlikely to be visible in their region due to geographical factors, whether by the naked eye or with optical aid.

Since Ramadan’s start is determined through local moon sighting in these countries, the decision was announced accordingly.

Meanwhile, several countries began observing Ramadan from February 18, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Sudan. Others, including Oman, Brunei, India, Pakistan, and Egypt, began from February 19.