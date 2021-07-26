Two Covid patients lose life due to alleged negligence of oxygen operator

SHEIKHUPURA: Two COVID-19 patients have lost their lives due to the alleged negligence of oxygen operator at the DHQ Hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

The alleged negligence of the hospital employee who takes care of oxygen cylinders at the hospital claimed the lives of two female patients. Sources said that the female patients died after the non-availability of medical oxygen at a hospital.

It was learnt that the duty doctors have kept shouting for the provision of medical oxygen but nobody was there to change the oxygen cylinder. The deceased women were identified as Zahida Bibi and Bashiraan Bibi who have been brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The sorrowful incident took place at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Sheikhupura.

The hospital’s focal person said that the female was admitted to the Covid ward for one week and Zahida Bibi’s family rejected to put her on the ventilator when it was needed.

The focal person added that the relatives of both women were fully aware of their deteriorated health condition.

The administration of DHQ Hospital issued show-cause notices to four employees of ward servants following the incident.