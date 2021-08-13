Two dacoits shot dead in alleged police encounter in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Two dacoits were killed after an alleged police encounter in Shikarpur on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio, the encounter took place in the jurisdiction so Khanpur police station at Link Road.

The dacoits who were waiting alongside the road for dacoity. Seeing the police patrolling party, they opened fire and in retaliatory fire, the dacoits were killed.

The police have recovered arms from the custody of the killed dacoits, who were wanted in several murders and robberies cases.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Read more: Video shows Karachi family looted in broad daylight outside shopping mall

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.