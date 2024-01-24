Two-day SIFC-Planning Ministry meeting kicks off

ISLAMABAD: The two-day 8th meeting of the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed kicked off in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The meeting reviewed progress on various policy level initiatives and projects carried out under Special Investment Facilitation Council.

During the meeting, the concerned ministries presented progress on various projects and recommended to take concrete measures to further improve the environment for investment.

The SIFC Executive Committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and engagements with investors at local and international level.

It also reviewed progress in finalizing the viable projects of the bank under the MoUs and Framework Agreements reached with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The Committee directed the relevant Ministries to accelerate work to make these agreements profitable.

The SIFC Executive Committee also reviewed progress of the recently initiated initiatives in key sectors and directed the concerned stakeholders to take prompt action to attract investment in these initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) approved the Finance Ministry summary regarding the restructuring of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources said that after the restructuring of FBR, the tax policy will be included in the jurisdiction of the finance ministry.

The eight-member board comprising secretaries from the finance ministry, commerce ministry and foreign ministry will overview the affairs of FBR.