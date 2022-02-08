Two dead, 10 injured as passenger coach flips in Naushehro Feroze

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: Two persons were dead and 10 others sustained wounds as a speeding passenger coach turned turtle over at National Highway in Moro, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the ill-fated passenger coach was going to Faisalabad from Karachi, when it turned turtle over in Moro. As a result, two persons were dead and 10 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams.

In another traffic mishap in November, last year, at least six passengers were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Punjab’s Attock.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle and the van turned turtle near Gazi interchange in Attock.

Upon being informed, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

