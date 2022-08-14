Two dead, 16 wounded in road accident

LORALAI/SHEIKHUPURA: At least two persons have lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two persons succumbed to their wounds after a passenger van overturned near Wapda Colony located at Quetta Road – Loralai. Rescue sources said that the van was overturned due to overspeeding and overall 18 persons got wounded.

Sources added that wine bottles were also recovered from the passenger van that met the road accident. According to reports, the van falls into a deep pit near Wapda Colony.

In another accident, an overspeeding car collided with a police van at Sheikhupura Motorway near Khanqah Dogran. Two cops sustained wounds and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

One of the wounded cops was declared sensitive and has been shifted to Lahore. Police also arrested three ‘drunk’ men from the car.

