Two dead, three injured in road accident in Punjab

In a tragic incident, a car carrying a group of people to attend a wedding ceremony met with a fatal accident, leaving two dead and three others injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the car traveling from Fatehpur to Mianwali to attend a wedding was overturned at high speed at MM Road, Bhakkar.

The rescue officials confirmed that the two individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in the road accident, while three others sustained injuries.

The incident occurred when a tractor-trolley unexpectedly emerged from Link Road, leading to the accident of the vehicle.

Rescue sources revealed that the victims were members of a local musical group.

A day before this accident, a father-son duo was killed in a crash between a passenger coach and a motorbike on the Indus Highway near the old toll plaza in the Jamshoro district.

According to the police, the coach collided with the motorcycle on the highway, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to one person.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Gadehi and his son Ameer Ali Gadehi while Ali Hyder Gadehi, nephew, was injured in the accident.

The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. The police said they had impounded the vehicle but the driver managed to escape from the spot.

