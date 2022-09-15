Two detained as FUUAST teachers protest near Governor House

KARACHI: Two teachers at the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) were detained after police stopped their march towards Governor House from Karachi Press Club, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the FUUAST teachers (Abdul Haq campus) had taken to the streets to protest against the Sindh government for non-payment of salaries.

Several teachers, including female teachers, started their march from the Karachi Press Club and when they attempted to proceed towards Governor House, contingents of police stopped them from moving further ahead.

After the negotiations failed, the police officials detained two teachers. However, the demonstrators vowed to continue the protest until their demands are met.

A day earlier, police allegedly manhandled and detained over 100 teachers as they attempted to proceed toward the Sindh Assembly and Chief Minister House from the Karachi Press Club. However, all of them were released later in the evening.

The protesting teachers accused the provincial government of ‘selecting’ only IBA-passed teachers while NTS-passed teachers had been subjected to ‘discrimination’.

Comments