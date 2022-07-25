Two die, 582 fresh COVID cases reported in Pakistan: NIH

ISLAMABAD: At least two people have died due to Covid while 582 fresh cases of the pandemic have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Monday.

According to the NIH report, 19,389 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 582 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio witnessed an increase to 3percent as compared to yesterday’s 2.47 per cent.

“As many as 178 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

COVID-19 Statistics 25 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,389

Positive Cases: 582

Positivity %: 3.00%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 178 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 25, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

