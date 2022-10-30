Two die in terrorist attack on police picket in DI Khan

DI KHAN: A policeman and a civilian were martyred and four other policemen got injured as terrorists attacked the Daraban police check post here in DI Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, a cop named Hazrat Hussain and a civilian were martyred in a terrorist attack on Daraban Police Check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

Besides, four police personnel got injured in the attack. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera.

Earlier in July last year, four security personnel had sustained injuries after a remote-controlled bomb exploded near their vehicle in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to police, a vehicle of security forces was targeted in the attack through a remote-controlled bomb in Kulachi tehsil of the district.

