Two including a child drown in rainwater pond in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two people including a child on Thursday drowned in a rainwater pond in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident was reported in Lakki Marwat’s Abba Khel area, where a man drowned in a rainwater pond while trying to save the child.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports, while the bodies have been fished out and moved to a nearby hospital.

Read More: Heavy rain claims six lives in Punjab

Earlier on July 29, last year, at least six people had been killed and several others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in different areas of Punjab.

According to the details, two siblings had been killed and another injured when the wall of their house collapsed due to downpour in a Sargodha village. The area residents had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.