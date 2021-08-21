Two drown in water tank in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Two people including a woman accidentally fell in the water tank in Karachi’s Korangi area and died on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in Korangi’s Mehran Town when a woman was cleaning the water tank and accidentally fell into it.

To save her, the man, who was her neighbour, also jumped into the water tank but failed to rescue her and also died on the spot.

Upon being informed, the rescue teams reached the incident site and retrieved the bodies from the water tank. The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Karachi for post-mortem and handed over to families after carrying out medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Uzma and Younis Khan.

In a similar incident, four labourers including three brothers had been suffocated to death when the tank in which they were working was filled with gas.

The labourers were working in a house in Khar Tar area of Marri Abad to clean a water tank, police said. Initially, two labourers, who were working in the tank fainted, when two others went to their rescue they were also suffocated to death due to presence of gas in the water tank.

Among the deceased, three workers Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Rahim and Muhammad Taqi were real brothers.