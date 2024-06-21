Two Europe-bound passengers arrested for travelling on fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted an operation at Sialkot Airport, successfully thwarting an attempt by two individuals to travel abroad using fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the suspects, named Muhammad Arshad and Shahzad Alam, were apprehended by the FIA Immigration team at Sialkot Airport.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the resident permits produced by the accused were counterfeit.

However, the law enforcers’ further searches the belongings of the passengers during which they found a fake stamp from the Bosnia Embassy.

The FIA reported that the suspects had paid Rs 3.4 million to a female agent in their attempt to reach Europe.

The spokesperson further disclosed that their planned route involved traveling from Sharjah to Bosnia and then onward to Europe using the fake stamps.