Two facilitators of Panjgur, Naushki attacks nabbed

KARACHI: Karachi police and intelligence agencies have apprehended two alleged facilitators of the Panjgur and Naushki attacks during a joint raid in Karachi.

Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation (Central) Shehla Qureshi said the raid was carried out in the city’s Bilal Colony.

Two facilitators of the recent terrorist attacks on security checkposts in Baluchistan’s Panjgur and Naushki were taken into custody, she added.

The SSP said a hand grenade, a pistol, a laptop and mobile phones were seized from their possession. She pointed out that as many as 2,000 illegal SIM cards, a biometric machine and other electronic devices were also recovered from them.

In Feb, 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers had embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

