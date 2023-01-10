Two FIA officials arrested for issuing illegal boarding pass

KARACHI: Two immigration officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been arrested for the issuance of an illegal boarding pass to a passenger to a Toronto flight, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two FIA immigration officials were arrested for facilitating a passenger to travel to Canada on a fake boarding pass.

The FIA spokesperson said that the accused immigration officials, Kamran and Waheed, had received a Rs2.5 million bribe from an Afghan citizen who had been nabbed during the final checking of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight number 783 to Toronto on January 8.

The spokesperson detailed that the passenger fixed a deal with two travel agents, Ilyas and Usman, in Rawalpindi. The concerned authorities were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused travel agents.

The accused immigration officials were arrested and handed over to the passport circle’s officers who transported the said passenger directly to the departure lounge without getting checked at the immigration counter besides providing fake boarding passes.

The FIA officials have also arrested the accused passenger Rehmatullah and his brother and a case was registered against them.

