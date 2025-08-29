Two GB scouts martyred in terrorist attack on check post in Chilas

CHILAS: Two personnel of the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts were martyred and one critically injured in a terrorist attack on a GB Scouts check post in Chilas, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Hudur area of Chilas when unidentified terrorists opened fire on the check post. As a result, three scouts sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to Chilas Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the third injured scout remains critical.

The martyred personnel have been identified as Naib Subedar Khushdad, a resident of Nagar, and Havaldar Ashraf, from Shigar.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack by Khawarij terrorists.

Paying tribute to the martyred Subedar, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldier.

“We salute the sacrifice of the martyred Subedar, who has attained the highest honor of martyrdom,” Naqvi said, adding that such sacrifices will not go in vain.

The spokesperson of the GB government, Faizullah Faraq, said that a counter-terror operation has been launched in Diamer.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, has also taken notice of the terrorist attack, directing the officials to submit a report within 48 hours.

Condemning the attack as a cowardly act, the Chief Minister vowed that the terrorists would be brought to justice.