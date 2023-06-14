Two girls tortured by stepmother in Karachi, rescued

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered two girls who were being subjected to brutal torture by their stepmother and father in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a stepmother resorted to such brutal torture on two girls Kainat and Khushi that ultimately led the neighbors to call out the police for rescue in Malir’s Aasu Goth.

Upon arrival, it was seen that the children were tied down on the roof of the house in scorching heat, the police said and added the bodies of girls also had scars of burn indicating that they were intentionally burnt.

The police said the stepmother and the father of the girls used to torture them upon demanding food or anything else.

Police have shifted the victim girls to Jinnah Hospital for their medical treatment. Meanwhile, the parents of the girls have been booked at Malir City police station under charges of an attempt to murder and others. The police have arrested the mother of the girls.