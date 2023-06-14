31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

Two girls tortured by stepmother in Karachi, rescued

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered two girls who were being subjected to brutal torture by their stepmother and father in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a stepmother resorted to such brutal torture on two girls Kainat and Khushi that ultimately led the neighbors to call out the police for rescue in Malir’s Aasu Goth.

Upon arrival, it was seen that the children were tied down on the roof of the house in scorching heat, the police said and added the bodies of girls also had scars of burn indicating that they were intentionally burnt.

Read more: Man tortures special children in Sialkot

The police said the stepmother and the father of the girls used to torture them upon demanding food or anything else.

Police have shifted the victim girls to Jinnah Hospital for their medical treatment. Meanwhile, the parents of the girls have been booked at Malir City police station under charges of an attempt to murder and others. The police have arrested the mother of the girls.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.