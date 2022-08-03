Two government allies oppose references against PTI, sources

Two members of the allied government reportedly opposed the PDM’s decision to move a reference against PTI and Imran Khan following the ECP verdict in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

According to sources, two ally parties disagreed with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the federal government’s decision to move a reference against the PTI and Imran Khan under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The two parties argued that if PTI is banned and then all of their MNAs and MPAs would also be disqualified leaving over 140 national assembly seats and the majority of Punjab and KPK assembly seats vacated. Running the government and conducting by-polls in so many seats would be a huge task, they argued.

However, their argument was rejected and the PDM decided to move ahead with the reference and deal with the repercussions later.

Sources said that the PDM and federal government also decided to put Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL).

PDM, in their meeting on Wednesday, decided to take strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief after the ECP’s verdict proving the party took prohibited funds from foreign nationals.

Also Read: PDM decides to put Imran Khan on ECL, sources

Sources have said that PDM leaders agreed to put PTI Chief Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List. Moreover, the unity government has decided to file an article 62,63 reference against the PTI head demanding his disqualification.

Comments