Two gunned down in Lahore’s Mozang area

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants have gunned down two persons at a rickshaw auto workshop in Lahore’s Mozang area, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that the workshop employee and a passerby were killed in the firing incident. It was learnt that the unidentified men opened fire at the workshop after exchanging harsh words.

Police said that the incident is being investigated into different aspects including enmity and others.

Police added that two suspects have been arrested.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed took notice of the incident and sought a report. He directed police officers to immediately arrest the criminals who are involved in the killings.

Earlier in October, two brothers had been killed and one other sustained injuries in a fight between two sides in the Shahdara neighbourhood of Lahore.

According to police, the two sides after a quarrel opened fire at each other, resulting in the death of two brothers and injuring a passer-by.

“They have been identified as Zeeshan and Masood,” said police, adding that the bodies and injured have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

The police had collected evidence for forensic analysis from the spot and had also launched a search for the suspects involved in the incident.

