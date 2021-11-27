Two held for involvement in ‘more than 100 robberies’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested two criminals who were allegedly involved in more than 100 robberies only in District Central of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials of the Shahrah Noor Jahan police station conducted a raid on a tip-off today in which they arrested two alleged criminals who are involved in ‘hundreds of robberies’.

The arrested men were allegedly involved in snatching valuables from a TikToker and food delivery riders in Karachi besides looting other Karachiites.

Police said that they recovered a motorcycle, arms, mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables from their possession. The criminals had admitted to their involvement in more than 100 robberies only in District Central of the metropolis, said police.

Police added that the criminals used to sell a stolen motorcycle for Rs10,000.

The police officials said that the criminals were being interrogated.

Earlier in October, police had arrested a two-member dacoit gang that used to rob shops and blood test laboratories in Karachi.

In CCTV footage of their three robberies, the dacoits were seen robbing cash in different localities.

It was learnt that the dacoits had looted Rs68,000 from a blood test laboratory and Rs50,000 from a super mart in Orangi Town Sector 12.

Police said that the accused had confessed to their involvement in more than 10 robberies. It emerged that the accused had earlier been arrested in eight cases.